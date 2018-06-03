NBA

Kendrick Perkins, Stephen Curry get into heated exchange during game

Cavs veteran cheerleader Kendrick Perkins, for some reason, continues to attempt to insert himself into playoff games.

Perkins, who has still yet to play a minute in the postseason so far, has been seen talking trash to a number of the Warriors stars, which is quite stupid if you think about it.

He even attempted to poke the flamethrowing bear known as Stephen Curry during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, doing so while riding the pine. It happened when Curry attempted a shot from right in front of the Cavs bench in the final seconds of the third quarter, and tripped over Perkins’ legs. The two then went face-to-face, and some words were exchanged.

Curry set an NBA Finals record with nine three-pointers in the game, so we’re not really sure what Perkins could’ve said to him.

