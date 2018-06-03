Watch Stephen Curry set NBA Finals record for three-point field goals

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry showed he’s fully healthy on Sunday night, as he went off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Curry gave the Cavs fits throughout the contest, and really excelled in his perimeter shooting, knocking down nine of 17 three-pointers he attempted. He led all scorers in the game with 33 points, and his team was a +19 with him on the floor.

Not only that, he got his name in the record books during the 122-103 win, as his nine three-pointers were an NBA Finals record. Watch him drain all nine in this video clip below.

All nine of Steph Curry's 3's in game 2….breaking Ray Allen's NBA finals records 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JIDvnd0P32 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 4, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Curry can carry the momentum from his hot shooting in the fourth quarter over into Game 3 on Wednesday night. If so, the Cavs could be in trouble.