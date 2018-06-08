Watch Capitals players take beer shower while singing 'We Are The Champions'

How sweet it is, for the Washington Capitals and their fans, as the team fought back from a deficit to win Game 5/Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday night.

It was the first title for a Washington D.C. professional sports team since the Redskins won in 1992, and the Capitals first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

That’s cause for celebration, and that’s exactly what the Caps players are doing. They popped champagne bottles and beers in the locker room, and belted out an awesome rendition of “We Are The Champions,” which you need to check out.

Drink it in, champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hUPhskTL43 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2018

Ovie, Smith-Pelly — Those guys would be great at a karaoke bar.