Chris Sale argues with umpires, gets ejected

Red Sox ace Chris Sale isn’t a fiery guy on the mound, but he has been known to speak is mind if he feels he’s been wronged.

That’s what happened in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game against the Orioles, when Sale walked two consecutive batters, something that seldom occurs when he’s on the mound. Sale apparently did not agree with how home-plate umpire Brian Knight was calling the balls and strikes, though, so he began voicing his displeasure. That turned into yelling, after Sale was eventually pulled, which led to him being ejected.

Chris Sale tossed from #RedSox game after getting pulled in 7th inning. Unhappy with Brian Knight's strike zone, despite 9 Ks. pic.twitter.com/Z9bIHC3XM9 — Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) June 13, 2018

Chris Sale is not happy pic.twitter.com/wPM1t7d9oW — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) June 13, 2018

Chris Sale has been ejected from the game even though he’s been pulled. He yelled at the umpire all the way off the field and to the runway. — Rachel M. (@REMBostonsports) June 13, 2018

Knight’s K-zone must have been pretty terrible if Sale was that upset over the way he was calling the game.