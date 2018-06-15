Pirates sign first-round pick Travis Swaggerty

Like most MLB teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been busy the past week signing their 2018 draft picks.

Friday, they inked first-rounder Travis Swaggerty to a deal.

Swaggerty’s deal gets him a $4.4 million signing bonus, which is a little less than slot.

The 20-year old outfielder from South Alabama was considered one of the more well-rounded players in the draft and has been compared to New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Swaggerty, the 10th overall pick in the draft, hit 296/.455/.526 with 13 homers, 10 doubles and nine steals in his junior season with South Alabama. Overall, Swaggerty hit .319/.457/.504 in 171 games in college.

In the past, the Pirates have usually had most of their college signee’s start with Class-A West Virginia, but there could be a chance Swaggerty heads right for Bradenton.

As of this writing, the Pirates have signed 24 of their 41 draft picks.

Swaggerty’s deal won’t become official until he passes a physical, but it’s nice that it is for $160,200 under slot as the Pirates can use some of that money towards over slot bonuses for some of their later round draft picks.

If you haven’t seen Swaggerty’s highlight film yet, here’s a good look.