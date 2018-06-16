Hawks are reportedly interested in taking Trae Young, trading down in the draft

The Hawks are one of may top teams to consider trading down in the NBA Draft. The Kings have been exploring options as well as Grizzlies in an attempt to drop the Parsons contract and even the Suns in an attempt to get Kawhi Leonard. Now, the Atlanta Hawks, who own the 3rd pick in the draft will reportedly explore trade options.

The Atlanta Hawks interest in drafting Trae Young should they move down from No. 3.

The Hawks have been linked to Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr. at No. 3.

Young has one of the widest potential draft ranges.