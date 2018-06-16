Hawks are reportedly interested in taking Trae Young, trading down in the draft

The Hawks are one of may top teams to consider trading down in the NBA Draft. The Kings have been exploring options as well as Grizzlies in an attempt to drop the Parsons contract and even the Suns in an attempt to get Kawhi Leonard. Now, the Atlanta Hawks, who own the 3rd pick in the draft will reportedly explore trade options.
The Atlanta Hawks interest in drafting Trae Young should they move down from No. 3.
The Hawks have been linked to Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr. at No. 3.
Young has one of the widest potential draft ranges.
The 2018 NBA Draft has been unalike to the previous drafts because we truly don’t know what will go down at the top three selections. The top pick has been rumored to be DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic with rumors that Doncic could now slip in the draft. Buckle up, this years draft could have some unexpected fireworks.
Comments