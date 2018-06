Phillies young slugger Rhys Hoskins continues to crush baseballs on a routine basis.

Hoskins has 36 RBIs on the season so far, and he’s been one of the reasons the Phillies seem to be turning a corner this year.

He absolutely destroyed a baseball in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game, as the ball ended up traveling roughly 431 feet.

It was the hardest-hit home run of his MLB career so far.

That Rhys Hoskins blast traveled 112.0 mph off the bat. Highest exit velocity of any ball he's hit in the majors. — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) June 16, 2018

What a blast.