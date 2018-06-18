Rudy Gay will reportedly decline player option, become a free agent

After having his lowest points per game total since his rookie year, Rudy Gay looks to be moving on from San Antonio. Following in the path of Kawhi Leonard in recent days but going the free agent route. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Rudy Gay has declined his player option.

San Antonio forward Rudy Gay is declining his player option to become a free agent this summer, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2018

Gay averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his first season as a Spur, playing in just 57 games due to injuries. It’s not clear where he has in mind to sign with, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we have another ‘ring-chasing’ scenario as Gay’s career starts to decline.