Former NFL receiver Terrell Owens may never make it back into the league, but he’s still in excellent shape.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old still has some serious wheels, judging by a video he recently posted on social media.

Owens ran the 40-yard dash, and did so in 4.43 and 4.44 seconds. Check it out in the video below.

Maybe that’s his way of attempting to land a workout with an NFL team.