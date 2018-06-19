Carlos Sanchez's hand ball, which led to red card, costs Colombia in loss

It’s hard to wonder exactly what Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez was thinking in Tuesday’s World Cup match against Japan.

Sanchez tried to be the hero, but ended up being quite the opposite, as he received the second-fastest red card in World Cup history.

It happened in just the third minute of the match, when Sanchez curiously attempted to a block a surefire goal with his hand (similar to what Luis Suarez did in 2010). He did just that, but it resulted in a red card, and a penalty.

First Red Card of World Cup 2018 for Carlos Sanchez. He took this one for the team, trying to stop the goal like Luis Suarez did. pic.twitter.com/f3Ny0NPh0c — Nabeel Hashmi (@HashmeNabeel) June 19, 2018

Shinji Kagawa buried the penalty, and Japan jumped out to a 1-0 lead. They later emerged victorious, 2-1.