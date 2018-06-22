Fans chant for LiAngelo Ball before final pick of NBA Draft (VIDEO)

LaVar Ball’s plan involving his son, LiAngelo, did not work out as he had hoped.

LiAngelo previously played for BC Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League, but it didn’t really have much of an impact on his draft stock.

The 2018 NBA Draft took place on Thursday night, but LiAngelo was not taken by any team.

Fans, however, were hoping to have heard his name called, as the few that remained prior to the final pick chanted for him.

Ahead of the final pick in the draft, the 24 remaining fans launch an impassioned LiAngelo Ball chant pic.twitter.com/yvlWDu2r76 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 22, 2018

It will be interesting to see which team — if any — takes a flyer on LiAngelo going forward.