Nuggets guard Will Barton has high praise for LaMelo Ball and the JBA

In what could be considered a down week for the Ball family due to LiAngelo’s NBA future looking dim, there was a positive side. According to USA Today, the debut of the JBA drew around 600,000 Facebook viewers and is now getting positive feedback from NBA players, like Will Barton for example.

Melo Ball buckets! Lotto pick when he come out! — Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) June 22, 2018

With everyone under the sun doubting LaMelo’s NBA future, it looks like Will Barton can see LaMelo being on the same court as him sooner or later.

& I like everything bout big baller brand & what it stands for. Lavar the GOAT! — Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) June 22, 2018

One of the principles of the JBA is to give young basketball players another route to get seen, and get to the NBA some day. As opposed to going the traditional college route, and being susceptible to the NCAA’s strict rules against ‘Student-Athletes’ and zeroing in focus on just basketball, rather than college academics.

He did. Yo look bout 6’6 now! — Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) June 22, 2018

Melo Ball has grown a lot since the Ball family bursted onto the seen in Lonzo’s only season at UCLA. When the Chino Hills team featuring Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball first started going viral — LaMelo was known as the smaller brother of the three that had unlimited range. With his point guard characteristics and instincts, as well as his shooting range, his new height will do him well as he plays tougher competition.