Cristiano Ronaldo strikes Iranian player in head, nearly gets red card (VIDEO)

Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best player in the world, and a lot of pressure and responsibility come along with that title.

However, getting the benefit of the doubt from the officials is certainly a perk associated with it as well.

Ronaldo was awarded a penalty kick in Monday’s match against Iran, which he, surprisingly, missed. Later on, he was involved in a questionable incident with an Iranian player. Ronaldo swung his arm and made contact with the player’s face.

The referee went to VAR, but Ronaldo was given a yellow card — not a red. You be the judge.

Should Ronaldo have been sent off? We don’t think so. The ref got the call right. The penalty awarded to Iran later in the match for a hand ball that wasn’t — not so much.

