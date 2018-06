Chris Paul and Stephen Curry recently went toe-to-toe in the Western Conference Finals, with the two-time MVP coming out on top.

Paul made sure to sneak in a jab, though, mimicking Curry’s signature “shimmy” after draining a big shot.

İmkansız üçlüğü sokan Chris Paul, Curry’i kendi dansıyla vuruyor! 👌🔥 #shimmy pic.twitter.com/WLSH1iECph — Her Şey NBA (@herseynba) May 25, 2018

Curry, however, got revenge, just on a different stage. His family and Paul’s squared off on “Family Feud,” with Steph and Co. coming out on top.

The episode aired on Sunday night, and you can check out some of the highlights below.

Ayesha Curry scored a legendary 194 points in the final round of Family Feud. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eqIkRS9cf3 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 25, 2018

This POPEYE is LOOKING FUNNY! If a male stripper called himself #Popeye, @CP3's mother Robin thinks he'd have THIS… 🤣🤷🏽‍♀️ Watch #CelebrityFamilyFeud all summer on ABC, SUNDAYS AT 8|7c, and stay tuned for #ToTellTheTruth at 10|9c! #FamilyFeud #SteveHarvey #ChrisPaul pic.twitter.com/6ngmjP4fYf — Family Feud (@FamilyFeud) June 25, 2018

Epic.