Football prediction: Colombia versus Sénégal

According to the bookmakers, Colombia is the favourite of this group and yet Colombia fell as soon as it entered. Not helped by Carlos Sanchez’s hand in the box then his red card, the Cafeteros came back level after a clever free-kick from Quintero before taking a final goal by Japanese Osako. James Rodriguez was uncertain and did not start the meeting. His contribution at the end of the game was not enough. He will probably be on the pitch to bring that missing spark.

Some statistics to remember :

8 shots against 14

39% ownership

43% of air duels won

76% of passes successful

It will be crucial for Colombia to win, in order to at least hope to do as well as in 2014 if not better. This time, they will start at 11 and can compete against the Senegalese. It is up to them to get back into the game and not to suffer as they did against Japan, they need a victory to qualified. The Falcao-James Rodriguez relationship will be expected and to follow closely.

According to the odds, Senegal is the outsider for this match. And yet, against Colombia, nothing is certain. Colombia is well placed to know!

Against Poland, Senegal did not necessarily treat us but showed resistance and fighting spirit. Dominated in the game, and close to being equalized, the Lions of Teranga still managed to keep their advantage in the score.

The Senegalese will have to redouble their efforts to make it pass, and Sadio Mané may be the key to this match.

Prediction : Colombia win

Odds : 10/11