Mexico fans go nuts celebrating with South Koreans after win over Germany (Video)

The ability to bring fans from all walks of life together is part of what makes the World Cup so great.

That was on display on Wednesday, after South Korea pulled off the most shocking upset of the tournament so far, with a 2-0 win over Germany.

Mexico’s fans were grateful, as Germany’s loss helped them advance to the Round of 16. Had Germany won, Mexico would have been eliminated.

That resulted in plenty of celebrating among South Korea’s and Mexico’s fans, since their goals aligned — for a day, at least.

Mexico fans going wild with Koreans right now😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tPmdBVPlEV — L-Dub Jay🦁 (@jaymunoz_) June 27, 2018

Awesome.