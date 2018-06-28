Report: 'Powerhouse' Russian team eyeing LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball

After a rough start to LiAngelo’s pro career, teams from overseas could be back into play as LiAngelo might not even make an NBA Summer League roster. The Russian team ‘Khimki Moscow’ has reportedly become interested in adding not only LiAngelo Ball, but LaMelo Ball as well.

Khimki Moscow has expressed interest in LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, but no offer has been made yet, sources told Sportando. The Russian powerhouse has two different rosters. Their first team competes in the EuroLeague and VTB League. Their second team participates in the Russian national league. It’s still unknown whether Khimki is interested in playing the brothers on the first team or the second team, but they’re keeping an eye on the boys.

With the struggles LiAngelo has seen this past month, a move to a stout franchise overseas might be a good move for the sake of player development. Overseas basketball tends to be more team oriented, requiring a pristine skillset and unselfishness. It’s different from the fast paced athletic game that is usually played in America.

As for LaMelo, I don’t think it would make as much sense for him to go back overseas after the great start to the JBA and his age being high school level still. LaMelo Ball is currently the face of the JBA from a basketball purpose and of course from a marketing purpose. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if LaVar wouldn’t want LaMelo going to Russia when the JBA is still a baby.