Report: Lonzo Ball has torn meniscus in left knee

In a summer dedicated to improvement and strength training, Lonzo seemed to make a lot of strides in his player development going into next season. But, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Lonzo has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, league sources tell Yahoo. Ball is expected to be ready for training camp next season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2018

It is still unclear as to how the injury occured, but Charania notes Ball should be ready for Lakers training camp in a couple of months after rehab. The meniscus tear is not as bad as the ACL, or MCL as far as time frame of time out goes. So, Lonzo will be rehabbing from here on out until the season, but he will be ready in time.

I’m sure this news will slow down potential trade talks surrounding Ball for the remainder of the offseason. Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 36% shooting in his rookie campaign for the Lakers