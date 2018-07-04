Look: Chris Sale's Fourth of July outfit won the day

Red Sox ace Chris Sale was in the Fourth of July spirit on Wednesday, that’s for sure.

Sale was seen rocking a patriotic outfit that pretty much screamed “stars and stripes forever,” from head to toe. Check out his hat, sunglasses, bow tie, suspenders, socks, and, most importantly the cutoff “jorts” he was rocking.

On 2nd thought, Chris Sale's patriotism may be unmatched. pic.twitter.com/2FxmyXtuma — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018

Sale looked like he was having a great time, wherever he was. And while it’s hard to pick what our favorite part of his outfit is, we were initially drawn to the suspenders, as they’re quite unique, and flashy.