~BROZ is working overtime on Eagles 2019 mock draft...

The best football writer at Drafttek doesn’t take a summer vacay. ~BROZ is already figuring out likely draft prospects for the Eagles in 2019.

Just to bring you up to speed on the available talent pool looking ahead to the upcoming college season, here’s Drafttek’s somewhat current list of the top 50 prospects; edge rushers seem to be getting the most hype early on:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT 1 — Nick Bosa Ohio State EDGE 6’4″ 270 BIO — 2 +1 Clelin Ferrell Clemson EDGE 6’5″ 250 BIO — 3 -1 Drew Lock Missouri QB 6’3″ 225 BIO — 4 — Greedy Williams LSU CB 6’1″ 182 BIO — 5 — Ed Oliver Houston DL3T 6’3″ 291 BIO — 6 +2 Deandre Baker Georgia CB 5’10” 185 BIO — 7 -1 A.J. Brown Ole Miss WRF 6’1″ 225 BIO — 8 -1 Ryan Finley NC State QB 6’3″ 210 BIO — 9 — Josh Allen Kentucky EDGE 6’5″ 230 OLB -2 BIO — 10 — Noah Fant Iowa TE 6’4″ 232 BIO — 11 +2 Austin Bryant Clemson EDGE 6’4″ 265 BIO — 12 +3 Trey Adams Washington OT 6’7″ 302 BIO — 13 +1 Anfernee Jennings Alabama ILB 6’3″ 262 BIO — 14 +6 Joe Jackson Miami (FL) EDGE 6’5″ 258 BIO — 15 +1 Parris Campbell Ohio State WRF 6’0″ 208 BIO — 16 +7 Julian Love Notre Dame CB 5’11” 193 BIO — 17 +1 Raekwon Davis Alabama DL3T 6’7″ 306 DL5T -12 BIO — 18 -1 Anthony Johnson Buffalo WRF 6’1″ 207 BIO — 19 -8 Cameron Smith USC ILB 6’2″ 245 BIO — 20 -8 Rashan Gary Michigan DL3T 6’5″ 280 DL5T -3 BIO — 21 +5 N’Keal Harry Arizona State WRF 6’3″ 216 BIO — 22 +3 T.J. Edwards Wisconsin OLB 6’1″ 244 ILB -34 BIO — 23 -1 Jonah Williams Alabama OT 6’6″ 296 BIO — 24 +30 Tyler Petite USC TE 6’4″ 250 BIO — 25 -1 Justin Herbert Oregon QB 6’5″ 225 BIO — 26 +1 Christian Wilkins Clemson DL3T 6’4″ 300 BIO — 27 +3 Mitch Hyatt Clemson OL 6’5″ 305 BIO — 28 +4 Bryce Love Stanford RBF 5’11” 213 BIO — 29 NEW Martez Ivey Florida OT 6’5″ 315 OG -40 BIO — 30 +5 Montez Sweat Mississippi St EDGE 6’6″ 241 BIO — 31 +9 Marquise Brown Oklahoma WRS 5’11” 165 BIO — 32 +7 Ahmmon Richards Miami (FL) WRF 6’1″ 190 BIO — 33 +1 Nick Fitzgerald Mississippi St QB 6’4″ 230 BIO — 34 -5 Dalton Risner Kansas State OC 6’4″ 300 OG -58 BIO — 35 -2 Devin White LSU ILB 6’1″ 255 BIO — 36 -5 Dexter Lawrence Clemson DL1T 6’4″ 340 BIO — 37 +4 Beau Benzschawel Wisconsin OG 6’5″ 317 BIO — 38 NEW Kaleb McGary Washington OT 6’6″ 318 BIO — 39 -3 Marvell Tell III USC S 6’2″ 195 BIO — 40 NEW Ben Powers Oklahoma OG 6’3″ 310 BIO — 41 -3 Dre’Mont Jones Ohio State DL3T 6’3″ 295 BIO — 42 +22 Kavontae Turpin TCU WRS 5’8″ 155 BIO — 43 +8 Jerry Tillery Notre Dame DL3T 6’6″ 306 DL5T -12 BIO — 44 +13 Nate Herbig Stanford OG 6’3″ 336 BIO — 45 -3 Connor McGovern Penn State OC 6’4″ 312 OG -48 BIO — 46 -2 Zach Allen Boston College DL5T 6’5″ 285 EDGE -49 BIO — 47 -4 Brian Burns Florida State EDGE 6’5″ 218 OLB -14 BIO — 48 +20 C.J. Conrad Kentucky TE 6’5″ 245 BIO — 49 +1 Jarrett Stidham Auburn QB 6’2″ 214 BIO — 50 -5 Deebo Samuel South Carolina WRF 5’11” 215 BIO —

It’s impossible to know for sure where and when the Eagles might be picking in the 1st Round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but for argument’s sake Drafttek has them picking at #32 overall. So whom does ~BROZ like the most for the Eagles in that region of picks?

He goes deep into the well to find this prospect:

32 Philadelphia

Kaleb McGary

Washington

OT

Reach/Value: -6 Height:

6’6″

Weight:

318







“Less than a month remains until the Eagles open Training Camp and officially begin the quest to defend their title. The story of the summer will be Carson Wentz’s repaired knee; so far, he appears to be recovering faster than anyone could have hoped for. He’s not the only Eagle recovering from surgery; there’s a half dozen other major contributors on the mend such as Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham, and Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan especially bears watching.

“Whatever fortune or fate that awaits the Eagles in this upcoming season will be decided by the guys already on this team (including upcoming trades). Their 2019 draft class, however, will weigh heavily on the team’s success over the next five years. After a couple of light draft hauls in recent years due to the Wentz trade, and after a trade-back this year to acquire an extra 2019 RD2 pick and TE Dallas Goedert (who has impressed so far), the 2019 Draft will be the first in years where the Eagles head into it loaded with picks. On a team that has quietly gotten up there in age (especially on the lines), the Eagles need to make those picks count. This week, Philly selects Husky OT Kaleb McGary, more as a nod to the importance of protecting Carson Wentz than as an early endorsement of McGary (who may be Right Tackle only). The Eagles are a big believer in taking BPA, so if the draft were to fall this way in April, I’d fully expect to see them dipping into a historically deep D-Line class early and often –possibly including a trade-up if guys like Rashan Gary, Christian Wilkins, and Raekwon Davis are within striking distance.” —- ~BROZ, Eagles Analyst

Well done, ~BROZ. It’s not easy researching the future, but ~BROZ is thinking like a genuine NFL personnel specialist, and it helps knobs like myself at least get a foothold on the big picture.

I got some positive feedback and some negative blowback on my recent comparison of Bert Jones and Carson Wentz. But I found a little article coming out of upstate New York which turned the whole idea upside down on me:

“Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the Next Carson Wentz…”

Haha, it’s not a very long read from Ryan Talbot and inevitably it’s wishful thinking, but it’s certainly another complimentary feather in Mr. Wentz’ hat.

As Talbot points out, similarities between Josh Allen and Wentz include nearly identical (6-5) height and (225) weight, 40-yard-dash times both in the 4.7 range, and seemingly equivalent deep-ball arm strengths. What may surprise some of us (except for Dr. Funt) is— Josh Allen has already been installed as the Top Gun in the Madden video game. The developers of Madden 19 recently released their rookie quarterback ratings and Allen’s arm strength is not only tops among all rookie quarterbacks, it’s the strongest in the entire game. Allen received a 99 in the category and edged out Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for the strongest arm in the game.

It’s okay, I guess, to get a little bit ahead of yourself this time of year. Summer is for dreaming.