Report: Damian Lillard would prefer the Knicks if traded

After a couple of controversial tweets and rumors, the newest name to pop up in trade ideas is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. It was reported the Lakers would be immediate players for a potential trade for the Blazers star if they cannot get Leonard. But, LA might not be Lillard’s ideal scenario for the future. According to Stephen A Smith of ESPN, Lillard would actually prefer to be sent to New York instead of LA, barring the offer.

Until those tweets surfaced, nothing seemed to be negative with Lillard’s relationship with the Blazers, or vice versa. But, the mold of the NBA has now shifted to legacy and business focused on the players side. After seeing LeBron James and Kevin Durant dart to bigger markets from small market teams, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea to leave Portland. Unfortunately, Portland does not have a lot of flexibility to improve their roster. With Lillard under contract until 2021, his value is at an all-time high right now.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, and 6.6 assists per game leading Portland to the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs.