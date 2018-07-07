Look: Alexander Ovechkin brings Stanley Cup Trophy to Russia

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin went back home to enjoy the World Cup festivities in Russia — and he brought an extremely important item along with him.

Ovie, along with the Stanley Cup Trophy, paid his father a visit, because it’s important for family to be able to enjoy the shiny piece of hardware as well.

.@ovi8 meeting his father at his hometown rink Novogorsk Dynamo Hockey School pic.twitter.com/QlhIGku6oC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 7, 2018

Ovechkin and his father on the Dynamo ice. He skated a lap with the Cup here earlier. pic.twitter.com/oAriPVcqzO — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

He also snapped photos with fans who wanted a glimpse of Lord Stanley.

I sped up to the @ovi8 fan conveyer. pic.twitter.com/OqIzzD4fZF — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

Also, check out this painting of Ovie, which is pretty sweet.

A fan brought this painting to Ovechkin as a gift. Ovi’s agent David Abrutyn holds it up for us to photograph. pic.twitter.com/RUaoVd6mcf — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

Also, here’s Ovie hoisting the Cup at the Fan Fest zone in Moscow, producing plenty of cheers from fans.

Gotta love it.