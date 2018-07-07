Look: Alexander Ovechkin brings Stanley Cup Trophy to Russia

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin went back home to enjoy the World Cup festivities in Russia — and he brought an extremely important item along with him.
Ovie, along with the Stanley Cup Trophy, paid his father a visit, because it’s important for family to be able to enjoy the shiny piece of hardware as well.
He also snapped photos with fans who wanted a glimpse of Lord Stanley.
Also, check out this painting of Ovie, which is pretty sweet.
Also, here’s Ovie hoisting the Cup at the Fan Fest zone in Moscow, producing plenty of cheers from fans.
Gotta love it.
