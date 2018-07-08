PHOTO GALLERY: Klay Thompson autographs a fishing pole at Lefty's Sports Autograph Signing

LEFTY’S SPORTS CARDS, BURLINGAME, CA — Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was back after another #ChinaKlay stint at four cities in China last week, greeting #DubNation for an autograph session at the jam-packed Lefty’s Sports Cards.

One of our followers, Krystle Balintec, won a raffle we held on Twitter and brought her bobblehead of Klay for him to sign. Tim at Lefty’s chose her out of a group of about 30-50 people on Twitter who retweeted and followed us and Lefty’s.

A fan brought the requisite toaster (of Ronnie Reyes fame), but another fan brought …a fishing pole? We’ll have video of that on our YouTube channel.

