Youth Basketball Camps in California

Every summer there is a whole list of different camps that kids can attend. Camps for science enthusiasts, for future mathematicians, for cheerleaders, for activists, future leaders, soccer, basketball, music, and a whole host of other themes. No matter what a child’s specialty or area of interest, there is a summer camp to accommodate. Some camps are overnight, while other others are day only camps. Basically, no matter what your needs are, there is a camp to accommodate. One of the most popular types of camps are those dedicated to basketball. Here you will find information about how to find and choose a basketball camp in California as well as a list of some of the top camps.

One organization to consider is Breakthrough Basketball. They offer around two-hundred different camps all across the country including seven in regions of California. They offer programs for both boys and girls of all ages and skill levels. This organization has a whole host of accredited coaches ready to impart their wisdom on a new generation of players every single summer. This organization also provides informational resources which are actually how they began, Breakthrough Basketball was established in 2006 as a content provider. Breakthrough was founded by Joe and Jeff Haefner. The Breakthrough Basketball website is an excellent tool to utilize.

Another website that is a wonderful tool is SoCal Hoops. Here, you will find a list of the basketball camp currently being offered in the Southern California region along with basic information about each camp. This includes where the camp is located, the dates that it runs through, and contact information. Also included in each listing is a brief description of the camp. The site is updated often and contains all of the most relevant information. This is a fantastic place to begin your search for a basketball camp in California.

Kids Camps is another website that is definitely worth taking a look at. Not only does it list the upcoming camps and their information, it also has a filter form so you can search for very specific parameters. The form allows you to input camp type (in this case basketball), your zip code, age range, region, and the mile radius that you want the camp to be within. Each camp listing on this site has an address, phone number, brief description, website link, a video of or about the camp, a contact link, and a mapping feature. Basically, Everything you could possibly need to know about the camp.

Here is a list of some of the most popular basketball camps located anywhere in the state of California.

Nike Boys Basketball Camp – multiple locations Cal Girls Basketball Camp – Berkeley, CA Nike Girls Basketball Camp – multiple locations Canyon Creek Summer Camp – Lake Hughes, CA NBC Basketball Camp – Pacific Union College, Angwin, CA Snow Valley Basketball Schools – Westmont College, Santa Barbara, CA UC Irvine Sports Camp – Irvine, CA CYBL Summer Basketball Camp – Sacramento, CA Jessie Evans Basketball Camp – San Francisco, CA Hoop Masters Basketball Camp – Los Angeles, CA

Now, for some tips about on how to choose the best summer basketball camp for your situation. Location is a big aspect of choosing a camp. It is important to be able to get to the camp and do not have to worry if something happens. Although location should not be the only consideration, closest does not necessarily equate to best. The next tip is to search for references and recommendations. Look for reviews online, but also seek out local friends and acquaintances that have experiences with the camps you are considering. Ask about the parent’s experience as well as the child’s. Next, look at what each camp has to offer. There should be basketball skill lessons obviously, but that should not be the only aspect that the camp offers. There should also be teamwork building, leadership skills, empowerment boosting, life skills, and confidence boosting. In addition to all of this, the camp must provide a safe environment and enjoyable experiences. Finally, cost should be taken into consideration. Obviously, different situations will call for different price ranges and not every camp is going to be within a given price range. While a cheap camp may not provide what you are looking, an expensive one may be beyond a family’s reach. This leaves a small gray area in which the ideal camp resides.

After finding a basketball camp, it is time to prepare for the time at camp. It is important to pack everything that you will need for overnight camps. Make sure to pack workout clothes as well as everyday outfits. Include shorts as well as pants to accommodate changes in weather as well as for different times of the day and different activities. Also make sure to take all necessary toiletries, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush or comb, soap and shampoo, sunscreen, deodorant, and any medications that you will need. You will also need appropriate footwear for workouts as well as other activities. Other items you will need include a flashlight, water bottle, sleeping bag, and a first aid kit. All of these items should be stored in an appropriate bag. The bag needs to be big enough to hold everything easily and should be sturdy. Also, it should not be expensive as it may get dirty or become damaged in some way while at camp. A duffle bag is generally best. When packing, labels are your new best friend. If you want to make sure items are not confused with those of other campers, make sure everything is labeled with the name of the camper, be it yourself or your child.

This has been a list of basic information to help you find a great basketball camp in California. Also located within this article is information to help you prepare for camp so as to have the best possible experience. Keep in mind that there is never a guarantee that a camp experience will live up to expectations, but you can follow all of the tips listed here to attempt to make the experience a great one. If you are looking for a basketball camp in the Bay Area, be sure to check out Just Hoop Inc.