Watch: Charles Barkley's updated golf swing is the gift that keeps on giving

It’s that time of year again, as former-NBA-player-turned-analyst Charles Barkley is competing in the American Century celebrity golf tournament,

Barkley finished in last place back in 2017, with a -91, so the good news for him is that there’s nowhere to go but up.

Going from worst to first is an extremely difficult task, which is probably why Barkley was listed as a 6,000-to-1 underdog to win the tournament before it began.

Don’t waste your money, as it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be able to accomplish that feat — especially not with this swing.

Kinda mad that Barkley has gotten better at golf pic.twitter.com/9lqivxbZNd — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 13, 2018

This one looked a bit better.

What he lacks in skill/technique, he makes up for with effort — we’ll give him that.