Watch: Proof that Lonzo Ball has been taking this offseason very seriously

In the last several weeks, there has been much attention being directed toward the health of second-year point guard Lonzo Ball after it was revealed that he is dealing with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

This has drawn questions about his availability this upcoming season to which general manager Rob Pelinka stated during Wednesday’s press conference that he expects the 20-year-old to be ready to go by training camp in September. With that in mind, Ball has provided more clarity on where he’s at physically after posting a video via Instagram on Thursday that showed him bench pressing 250 pounds three times.

The fact that Ball has been able to bench press that type of weight given the condition of his knee demonstrates that he’s made significant progress in his recovery from the injury that bothered him in the last couple of weeks of the regular season.

This had even required him to undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee to help stimulate the recovery process. That said, it is clear he has reached a point in his recovery where he is able to do weight lifting without any physical limitations.

Beyond that, it is also an encouraging sign for the Lakers to see Ball taking steps towards improving his body as he struggled to get through his rookie campaign playing just 52 games as he dealt with numerous leg injuries. The front office has already put forth major expectations ahead of the former second overall pick to make a significant leap forward this summer.