Coach in LaVar Ball's JBA League shoves player, curses him out (Video)

One particular coach in LaVar Ball’s basketball league — the Junior Basketball Association — completely crossed the line in a recent game.

Chicago Ballers head coach Edward Denard was apparently upset with one of his players during a game, so he elected to do something that really was not a good idea. Denard shoved one of his players, Montrell Dixson, during an argument, and then even gave a small headbutt as well.

Not only that, Denard then appeared to tell the young man to “stop being a b—h!”

Chicago went on to lose the game, 115-97, but the real loser was Denard, as that’s not a good look for him, or the league.

