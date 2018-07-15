Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will reportedly be placed on the DL

On Saturday, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez left his start in the sixth inning with a sprained right ankle. According MLB Trade Rumors, the Red Sox have since placed their effective southpaw on the disabled list.

The Red Sox have placed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Boston activated fellow southpaw Brian Johnson from the 10-day DL. Rodriguez suffered the injury in Saturday’s start against Toronto, forcing him to depart after he spun 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Injury aside, the outing continued what has been a career-best season for the 25-year-old.

Rodriguez was effective Saturday and the entire season so far. Rodriguez is 11-3 so far on the season with a 3.44 ERA in 19 games started.

Rodriguez has shown he can be the number two starter behind Chris Sale with David Price struggling and Rick Porcello showing inconsistencies. Boston is now sporting the best record in baseball with a 67-30 mark heading into the all-star break.