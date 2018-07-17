Lakers provide update on Lonzo Ball's knee surgery

Since the end of his rookie campaign, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has had much of the scrutiny on the health of his ailing left knee over the last few months.

This has led to the 20-year-old undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday that the Lakers have reported as being successful and should allow him to be ready in time for training camp in September.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball had successful arthroscopic surgery to his left knee today. Ball is expected to make a full recovery by the start of the 2018-19 training camp. pic.twitter.com/xUD7XdM3lf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 17, 2018

Ball has been dealing with a torn meniscus in his left knee that had occurred late in the regular season. It was an injury that had initially required saw him receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to help stimulate the healing process. However, there wasn’t enough progress in the recovery that made surgery the best option to help correct issue.

His first season in the league had been constantly affected by nagging leg injuries that only allowed him to play in 52 games, which included missing the last eight straight contests. When he was on the court, he had shown promise with his play aside from his inconsistent shooting struggles behind his passing ability, decision making, being a capable defender, and a strong ability to rebound at his position. In total, he finished the season averaging triple-double like numbers with 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are expecting Ball to be a big factor on the court in his second campaign, especially with the addition of All-Star forward LeBron James this offseason. The fact that he will be ready by the start of the training camp should allow for him to make a strong case for the starting job that he will likely compete for alongside veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.