Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: All-Star Game

Last night’s All-Star Game was a microcosm of Major League Baseball today. Home runs and strikeouts. The American League defeated the National League 8-6 in a home run slugfest. There were ten total home runs and 25 strikeouts in ten innings.

Here’s the list of home run hitters:

Aaron Judge

Mike Trout

Wilson Contreras

Trevor Story

Jean Segura

Christian Yelich

Scooter Gennett

Alex Bregman

George Springer

Joey Votto

The game itself was made more fun with in-game interviews, selfies on the field, and other first hand viewing experiences.

The MLB has mastered the All-Star Game and events surrounding it.

Bucco Flavor

Felipe Vazquez got to pitch the seventh inning for the NL squad.

Luckily he did not give up any of those taters. Instead, he struck out two batters, walked one, and gave up one “hit” that should have been an out.

He threw 23 pitches and his fastball maxed out at 99.9 mph.

Here’s a fun video of Votto talking about Vazquez:

Here to say that Joey Votto is afraid of Felipe Vazquez pic.twitter.com/XzkHpacDFJ — Caelyn (@CaelynButler) July 17, 2018

All in all, the All-Star break was fun. Now that it doesn’t mean anything, it is much more enjoyable. Nothing is worse than getting mad over the All-Star Game because of a stupid rule like determining home field advantage in the World Series.

This game now has open doors to creative ways of player interaction during the game. It really is cool to see. In my opinion, it will ultimately help the game.

