DeMar DeRozan continues to weighs in about trade to Spurs on Instagram

DeMar DeRozan made a cool $27.7 million to play for the Raptors last season, even though he, once again, failed to help his team get out of the second round of the playoffs. The Raptors ended up getting swept, and not only that, they played their best ball of the series in the second half of Game 3 — when DeRozan was benched.

He’ll make another $27.7 million this season, although he’ll do so playing for the Spurs, after having been traded earlier in the week. Most of us would be thrilled with that situation, especially getting the opportunity to play for a world-class organization, but DeRozan has been in his feelings since the move.

He first began complaining with a number of posts about betrayal on his Instagram story, and we thought that was the end of it. It wasn’t, as he had more to say on Friday.

The facepalm emoji should be for the guy who makes more in one game than many of us make in five years. Life is good, DeMar — humble yourself.