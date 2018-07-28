Watch: Wayne Rooney beats Tim Howard, scores first-ever MLS goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have scored in his first-ever game at the Major League Soccer level, but that’s certainly not the norm.

For most guys, it takes a few matches, to get accustomed to the pitch, as well as develop camaraderie with their teammates.

As it relates to Wayne Rooney, he was given the opportunity take some free kicks — which he’s always excelled at doing — and was also able to record an assist after three games of action.

The fourth game appeared to be the charm for Rooney, who received a nice through-ball, and then nutmegged Tim Howard for his first-ever MLS goal in the 33rd minute of Saturday’s game against the Rapids.

Nice finish.