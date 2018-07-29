LeBron James dazzled fans at his son's tourney with alley-oop dunks

LeBron James has been known to put on a show for those around him, wherever he goes.

It’s no secret that James loves the attention, and it’s fair to say he craves it, so when he’s out in public, he often does things to get some extra validation, either by those in the vicinity, or via fans circulating his actions via social media.

That was the case over the weekend, while James was attending his son, Bronny’s, youth basketball tournament. Bronny plays for the North Coast Blue Chips, and he was playing in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic. It was almost as if LeBron was participating in it as well, as he threw down some alley-oop dunks before one of Bronny’s games.

LeBron was throwing it DOWN with Bronny and the Blue Chips during a pregame hoop sesh 👑 pic.twitter.com/WRzt62ZoXM — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 28, 2018

That should excite Lakers fans, if anything.