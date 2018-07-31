Pirates acquire Chris Archer

It’s been quite the 24 hours for Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington.

After adding depth to the bullpen by acquiring Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela, Huntington addressed the Pirates other need by striking a deal with the Tampa Rays for starting pitcher Chris Archer.

In exchange for the 29-year old the Pirates send Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow, and another piece to Tampa. I will update that when it becomes official.

Many didn’t give the Pirates much of a shot to land Archer, but Huntington was aggressive in his pursuit all day and paid a big price to get him.

In Archer, the Pirates get a top of the rotation starter that’s controllable.

The Pirates needed a top of the line starter and Archer could fill that void.

Archer has had declining numbers the past couple of years and sits with at 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA on the season.

Despite some declining numbers the past couple of seasons, Archer would at the least be the Bucs second best pitcher.

Only Jameson Taillon (3.44) has a better FIP than the 3.62 Archer has on the season.

Archer posts a better FIP that current Pirates starters Joe Musgrove(3.83), Trevor Williams (4.34), Ivan Nova (4.68) and Nick Kingham(5.19).

Add in the fact a switch to the NL and getting out of the AL East would be a blessing and pitching in PNC Park should do nothing but help Archer.

Slotting Archer into the Pirates rotation improves them not only for this season, but the future as well.

Archer is controllable, which is big for the Pirates front office.

He is set to make $7.6 million next season, which is a bargain for a top of the rotation starter. Archer then has team options for $9 million in 2020 and $11 million in 2021.

That alone makes me have interest in Archer. If he helps the Pirates for 2-3 seasons, he can still be flipped in 2021 if necessary.

To land Archer and not part with Mitch Keller in the deal is a fantastic job by Huntington.

It’s been a tremendous 24-hour period for the Pirates general manager.