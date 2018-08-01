Featured

Watch: Caleb Joseph comically fails in attempt to score run

The Orioles’ 2018 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and the team’s recent fire sale leading up to the trade deadline was indicative of that.

Baltimore traded away a number of its veteran players, and it’s clear the rebuild is officially underway.

That seemed to fire up Orioles players in Wednesday’s game, though, as the team jumped out to a 7-1 lead over the Yankees in the Bronx.

The team did manage to produce a comical moment, though, in the fifth inning of the game. It happened when Caleb Joseph attempted to score from first base on a double, but he probably shouldn’t have. The throw home beat Joseph by a number of steps, and all the Orioles catcher could do was slow up and give catcher Austin Romine a hug, leading to him being called out to end the inning.

That didn’t end well.

