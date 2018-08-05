Watch: Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade channel K-Ci & JoJo in great karaoke rendition of 'All My Life'

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler were teammates not too long ago in Chicago, and the chemistry between the two is still there, it appears.

The two NBA veterans recently hit up a karaoke bar — possibly in the South Beach area — and they delivered a pretty awesome rendition of K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life,” clearly putting forth a ton of effort in doing belting out a strong performance.

.@DwyaneWade and @JimmyButler were in their feelings with this duet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfUXQmjkjJ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 5, 2018

Maybe Butler can parlay his karaoke success into a Banana Boat Crew invite somewhere down the line. For now, though, we’ll enjoy the offseason viral moments these two are providing us.