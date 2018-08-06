MLB

Adam Engel takes home run away from Greg Bird with great catch (Video)

MLB

The Yankees were out for blood in Chicago on Monday, followed the team being swept by the Red Sox over the weekend.

Sunday’s collapse by Aroldis Chapman, who blew a 4-1 lead, had the team hungry on Monday, and they tagged White Sox pitcher Dylan Covey for four runs in the first five innings.

It actually could have been a lot worse, had Adam Engel not made this spectacular catch at the wall — robbing Greg Bird of a potential three-run homer.

The White Sox certainly aren’t known for their defense, but Engel really helped his pitcher out in a big way on that play.

