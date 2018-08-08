Look: Earl Thomas spotted at Texas practice while holding out on contract

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas doesn’t appear to be interested in showing up to training camp, where the rest of his teammates currently are. So, instead, his daily regimen has been comprised of other activities.

It’s important to point out that he’s not acting like Le’Veon Bell — hitting up South Beach strip clubs on a Monday, rather than showing up to camp — but the fact remains that he’s not honoring the terms of his contract.

Thomas has been engaging in other activities, like showing up to a Texas Longhorns practice, as you can see below. He was there chatting it up with former Broncos safety Michael Huff, who is also a Texas alumnus.

Earl Thomas and Michael Huff keeping a close eye on the Texas DBs at practice today. pic.twitter.com/8fd28aa4Eh — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) August 8, 2018

Seahawks fans are hoping Thomas will soon be on a football field, ready to play — rather than just talking shop.