PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO: Andre Iguodala plays golf at Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout

TPC STONEBRAE COUNTRY CLUB, HAYWARD, CA — As part of the opening festivities of the Ellie Mae Classic of the Web.com Tour, in which Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will receive an exemption and play among PGA Tour pros, forward Andre Iguodala participated in the Celebrity Shootout alongside professional golfer Nick Rousey, Curry’s caddie and Warriors assistant general manager Jonnie West, Curry’s father Dell Curry, and the team’s director of communications, Lisa Goodwin.

“Team Warriors” went up against the likes of teams consisting of former San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco Giants, and Oakland Athletics, among others. The match came down to the last putt and West missed, forcing a playoff that the Raiders, consisting of Josh Taves, Barry Sims, Charlie Smith, and Sam Williams won.

