Your Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart entering preseason game with Steelers...

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t even suiting up for this game… so chill….this ain’t no party, it ain’t no disco…

But it’s a big showcase for a bunch of back-up guys on both sides trying to get some positive recognition.

Dave Zangaro of CBS.com puts it all into perspective:

“The Eagles are about to play a preseason game on Thursday night, so with it comes the first unofficial depth chart of the summer.

“While the depth charts are distributed by the Eagles, it’s not like Doug Pederson is putting it together. It’s actually done by the public relations staff. But it’s the first depth chart we’ve seen so let’s take a look (with a giant grain of salt).

Here are some things that stand out:

• The injured guys are still on there, so Alshon Jeffery and Tim Jernigan are still “starters”. If the depth chart was updated based on what’s been happening at practice, Mack Hollins would be the starter in Jeffery’s spot opposite Mike Wallace, and Destiny Vaeao would be the starter in Jernigan’s spot next to Fletcher Cox.

• Nate Gerry is listed as the starting weakside linebacker ahead of Kamu Grugier-Hill. That is totally fair based on practice; while KGH has played really well, Gerry has gotten most of the first-team reps. That’s the spot the Eagles had to fill after moving on from Mychal Kendricks.

• While Gerry is listed as a starter, the Eagles are more often in their nickel package. This depth chart doesn’t account for that, but if it did, Sidney Jones would probably be listed as the NCB. He’s gotten the most first-team reps there this summer.

• I know Michael Bennett has been working with the second team all training camp, but it’s still shocking to see his name listed with the two’s. That’s how deep the Eagles are at DE. They have a Pro Bowler coming off the bench.

• Darren Sproles is listed as the punt returner and kick returner. With the new kickoff rules, Sproles should be able to do both. Kickoffs are going to be a lot more like punts this year and Sproles will be helped by the new rule.

• You might be surprised to see Greg Ward listed as the backup behind Nelson Agholor, but in Agholor’s absence at practice today, Ward took reps there. He has a chance to make the roster.

• Dallas Goedert is already listed as the No. 2 tight end. No surprise there. He’s going to play a lot.

• Some guy named Carson Wentz is listed as QB1. Remember him?

Here’s the full depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Joe Callahan

RB: Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey, Josh Adams

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Markus Wheaton, Shelton Gibson, Anthony Mahoungou

WR: Mike Wallace, Mack Hollins, Kamar Aiken, Bryce Treggs

WR: Nelson Agholor, Greg Ward Jr., Rashard Davis, Tim Wilson

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Joshua Perkins, Billy Brown, Gannon Sinclair

LT: Jason Peters, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata,

LG: Stefen Wisniewski, Chance Warmack, Aaron Evans

C: Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jon Toth, Ian Park

RG: Brandon Brooks, Matt Pryor, Darrell Greene

RT: Lane Johnson, Taylor Hart, Toby Weathersby

DEFENSE

DE: Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Josh Sweat, Danny Ezechukwu, Adam Reth

DE: Derek Barnett, Michael Bennett, Steven Means, Joe Ostman

DT: Fletcher Cox, Destiny Vaeao, Elijah Qualls, Aziz Shittu

DT: Timmy Jernigan, Haloti Ngata, Bruce Hector, Winston Craig

OLB: Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Asantay Brown

OLB: Nigel Bradham, Corey Nelson, LaRoy Reynolds

MLB: Jordan Hicks, Joe Walker, Kyle Wilson

CB: Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Chandon Sullivan

CB: Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, De’Vante Bausby, D.J. Killings

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Tre Sullivan, Jeremy Reaves

S: Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Chris Maragos, Stephen Roberts

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Cameron Johnston

K: Jake Elliott

LS: Rick Lovato

KR: Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Nelson Agholor

PR: Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Nelson Agholor

H: Cameron Johnston

This depth chart is kinda irrelevant from the get-go, because very few of the 1’s will actually see the field tonight. That’s the way it is in the NFL today with regard to preseason Game 1… But so here we are, both of us lonely…

Why don’t you stay?