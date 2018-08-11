Report: Heat and Rockets could work out Ryan Anderson trade

Will Ryan Anderson be on the move soon?

Heading into the offseason, all of the momentum was in the Houston Rockets’ court to morph their team into a superteam. But, they had to slow their roll due to a limited amount of cap space in their arsenal. The biggest cap crutch the Rockets have going forward is veteran Ryan Anderson.

But, according to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports — the Rockets are still seeking active trade partners for the veteran sharpshooter.

Now…a possible Rockets deal sending Ryan Anderson to Miami for James Johnson or Tyler Johnson, or someone else the Houston brass thinks can help? That’s definitely something they’d have interest in (no specific position targeted). But Bazemore isn’t part of their discussions. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 8, 2018

In this scenario, the Rockets can subsidize the shooting of Anderson by adding Tyler Johnson and boost the defense they lost by adding James Johnson. To add, the Rockets may need to receive Dion Waiters in a potential deal to salary match with the Heat — who also lack cap space.

Anderson became a liability on the court against the Warriors, both offensively and defensively after failing to get into a groove. Despite banking in over $20 million from the Rockets last season, Anderson only averaged 9.3 points per game on the season while shooting 43% from the field.