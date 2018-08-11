Steelers fan sneaks into practice, tries to check Antonio Brown (Video)

An unexpected visitor showed up to Steelers training camp on Saturday, and did his best to get in on the action.

The fan dressed up to look like a member of the team — wearing full pads, a jersey and all — and prepared to approach Antonio Brown, in hopes of covering him. Lucky for him, a Steelers staffer figured out what he was up to, and stopped him before the showdown on the field could take place.

Random guy came to Steelers practice and said he wanted to cover @AB84 pic.twitter.com/2uXR4t1LVU — theOvision. . AuRA ™ (@Truth_305) August 11, 2018

AB seemed to find the whole thing pretty funny, and we agree with him: They should’ve let the fan get his wish, so Brown could’ve had his way with him.