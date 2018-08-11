Watch: Broncos player gets leveled by teammate celebrating punt return for TD

A Denver Broncos player was fired up after producing a highlight-reel play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was the unfortunate recipient of a big blow from a teammate while celebrating.

Broncos receiver Isaiah McKenzie fielded a punt from Ryan Quigley in the second quarter of the game, and returned it 78 yards to the house for the touchdown. He then began celebrating, and that’s when teammate Stansly Maponga leveled him with a big hit, which knocked McKenzie to the ground.

Isaiah McKenzie gets obliterated celebrating a punt return TD pic.twitter.com/wH8gBrvcwY — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 12, 2018

The punt return was great, but McKenzie’s likely going to feel that one in the morning.