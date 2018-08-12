Barry Bonds gets jersey retired in pregame ceremony at AT&T Park

The San Francisco Giants retired the number of their greatest and most renowned player in franchise history on Saturday night, in what was an epic pregame ceremony.

Barry Bonds got his No. 25 jersey retired before Saturday’s game against the Pirates, in front of a packed house at AT&T Park, chock full of fans who came out to support the home run-hitting star.

There were speeches, emotions running wild and more during the ceremony, as everyone showed up to celebrate the 762 contributions Bonds made in the name of the team.

Here’s what the actual jersey retirement looked like.

Barry Bonds' number has officially been retired:pic.twitter.com/E0EQsofZq9 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 12, 2018

What a moment.