The NBA is at an all-time high. The main reason the NBA is gaining popularity is because of the on-court play. However, the off-court activity has a great impact as well. In addition to the madness during free agency and at the trade deadline, burner accounts have begun to play an interesting role in the NBA. It first started with Kevin Durant replying to a fan from what was supposed to be a second account. Unfortunately for Durant, the message was sent from his main account. Then, this summer, Bryan Colangelo was caught with burner accounts that gave secretive information about the 76ers. So, with all these burner accounts, I decided to create some fake tweets from fake accounts. The first team I looked at was the Minnesota Timberwolves Burner Account Tweets.

Jeff Teague

The first-year point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves had an up-and-down season. Long time Timberwolf Ricky Rubio was loved by fans around Minnesota everywhere. What the Wolves should’ve done at point guard is the main topic of the first burner tweet.

Andrew Wiggins

The Timberwolves signed Andrew Wiggins to a max contract last summer. Even though the team showed faith in Wiggins, Wigs effort on the court last season remained subpar. Wiggins’ contract and effort provide a great second burner tweet.

Jimmy Butler

At this point, everyone knows about Jimmy Butler’s frustration with the Timberwolves’ young players and their effort levels. That alone made for an interesting Jimmy Butler burner account tweet.

Taj Gibson

It seemed like Taj Gibson was one of the only Timberwolf players last season that didn’t have an rumors flying around his head. In a lot of ways, Gibson holds the Wolves together, on and off the court.

Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT is one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA. Towns is in line to receive a max contract this summer, after the inevitable meeting with Glen Taylor to make sure Towns is committed to winning. That meeting that Taylor had last summer with Wiggins is where this burner tweet stems from.

Tom Thibodeau

If you watch the Minnesota Timberwolves, you know that Tom Thibodeau loves to yell. What is his favorite word? ICE. ICE.