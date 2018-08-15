What Eagles want to accomplish in PS game with Patriots...

I try not to get caught up in the “Super Bowl 52 Reunion” angle on this upcoming preseason game. It’s less than that, and it’s more than that—for both teams.

Nick Foles is going to play some QB in this game, for instance. Foles shot down any idea of reminiscing about last season as the Eagles take on the team they defeated in the Super Bowl. For him and the rest of the team, it’s time to move forward.

“I’m pretty familiar with the opponent,” Foles said. “It’s a new season, some new personnel. Everyone is installing different things at different times.”

In other words, both teams are more interested in figuring out themselves at this point rather than making some bully pulpit statement to the opponent.

Tom Brady is going to play some in this game, too, which is going to be a real test (if only brief) for the guys getting their first look at him on the Eagles defense.

Brady said there is urgency even in the second game on the exhibition schedule, because his team needs to line up against an opponent to measure its current progress. But he declined to say there was any special urgency just because it’s the Eagles.

“If it was a waste of time, we wouldn’t do it. I think there’s a lot of urgency, and you know we’re not where we need to be, got a lot of work to do and these practices are a part of it, (along with) the opportunities that we get in the game.”

The Patriots will not be at full strength for this one. Running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Harvey Langi and receiver Matthew Slater were absent on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Eagles.

Receiver Phillip Dorsett also left Tuesday’s practice to get attention in the medical tent. He wet down clutching his left leg, and had to be helped off the field. He then walked around on the field during the cool down period. He then told reporters he’s “fine.” Don’t expect to see him much in the game, however, if at all.

Receiver Kenny Britt, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ryan Lewis, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Marquis Flowers, cornerback Duke Dawson were among the limited players on Tuesday. Running back Jeremy Hill also seemed limited on Tuesday, working only in special teams drills and not 11-on-11s.

From the Patriots’ standpoint, there are three key matchups they’re looking to evaluate against the Eagles:

1. Stephon Gilmore vs Eagles Receivers

In Stephon Gilmore’s debut as the cut-and-dry No. 2 cornerback for the Patriots, he gave up three receptions for 39 yards in just three series to an untalented and inexperienced receiving group for the Redskins last week.

With Alshon Jeffery rehabbing a shoulder injury, Gilmore may end up covering receivers Mike Wallace or Marcus Wheaton. The Patriots could put Gilmore on slot receiver Nelson Agholor, who torched New England’s secondary in Super Bowl LII for nine receptions and 84 yards. Still, Gilmore tends to cover outside receivers. Either way, this receiving corp is an upgrade from what Gilmore dealt with against the Redskins. He needs to prove he can lock down any receiver.

2. Eric Decker vs Eagles Defense

With a couple weeks of practice now under his belt, Eric Decker is expected to make his second outing in a Patriots uniform Thursday night. Reports from training camp are that he has been struggling with the Patriots’ offense, running the wrong routes and dropping the ball quite a bit in the process. Hopefully, it was just a bad couple days for Decker and he will grab more footing before he begins to build his on-the-field chemistry with Tom Brady beginning in Week 2 against the Eagles.

His ability to be a reliable target inside the numbers could play a pivotal role in the success of the Patriots offense this year, especially since Julian Edelman won’t be playing in the first four games of the regular season. Decker does not have a guaranteed spot on the roster, so he needs to prove more reliable.

3. Jeremy Hill vs Eagles Defense

After flashing versatility in Week 1 against Washington, Hill will look to work his way up the running back depth chart. With Rex Burkhead missing practice time because of an undisclosed injury, and with Sony Michel still rehabbing back from a minor knee procedure, Hill has an opportunity to surpass both players if plays well against Philadelphia’s defense Thursday night.

Burkhead has been injury prone over his career. Michel still has many questions surrounding his health and play, and Mike Gillislee is looking like the odd man out in the backfield. Jeremy Hill, in a best-case scenario, could be a week 1 starter for the Patriots. James White still looks to be more of a third-down back. Look for Hill to get more touches in Week 2 against the Eagles.

For the Eagles, it’s mostly about trying to find out which guys on the bubble of making this team can impress their coaches, particularly on defense against the first and second team Pats offense. The overall defensive effort against the Steelers last week was somewhat shoddy. Welp, maybe a better way to put it is—the effort was there, but the results were shoddy.

Of course, avoiding injury exposure to Eagles starters and primary backups will be stressed, so don’t expect more than a full quarter of reps for any of those guys.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long says it is about improving over last week’s game, and nothing else—it has nothing to do with the Patriots as a rematch opponent per se:

“Last year’s last year. Both teams have big goals in mind,” Long said Monday. “They’re a premier organization in this league. I know how they operate – they’re keeping the main thing the main thing, and that’s getting better every week. So are we.”

On offense the Eagles are going to get an early extended look at Mack Hollins at wide receiver.

“The motto is ‘Catchers catch,’ ” Eagles soph wideout Make Hollins told the Daily News yesterday. “So, any chance I get to catch some extra balls, I’m going to take it. “You never can get enough practice. I mean, you might go a whole practice and catch one ball. That’s not enough to work on all the different hand-placement stuff and other things.”

“I’m not as nervous about things like, am I going to play or not? What’s an NFL game going to be like? It’s a better feeling having done everything once and having a better knowledge of stuff.’’

“The biggest difference for me is just knowing the playbook and having a better understanding of how things work and how coach Pederson wants things done,’’ he said.

The Hollins playbook should be expanded for this one. I will enjoy looking for that. Shelton Gibson is going to get some major target playing time, too.