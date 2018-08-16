All Confirmed NBA 2K19 Player Ratings

It is that time of the year again. NBA 2K19 is right around the corner and NBA fans are anxiously awaiting their favorite player’s rating. Below is a look at the ratings that have been released as of August 16th.
LeBron James: 98
Anthony Davis: 94
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 94
Kawhi Leonard: 94
Russell Westbrook: 93
Karl-Anthony Towns: 91
DeMarcus Cousins: 90
Damian Lillard: 90
DeMar DeRozan: 89
Paul George: 89
Ben Simmons: 87
Donovan Mitchell: 87
Andre Drummond: 87
Jayson Tatum: 87
Blake Griffin: 86
Kemba Walker: 86
Jaylen Brown: 84
Clint Capela: 84
D’Angelo Russell: 83
Kyle Kuzma: 80
Luka Doncic: 79
DeAndre Ayton: 79
Spencer Dinwiddie: 79
Marvin Bagley III: 78
Josh Richardson: 78
Trae Young: 77
Josh Hart: 76
E’Twaun Moore: 75
