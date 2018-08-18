Aftermath of an Eagles preseason beatdown...

It’s not so bad. See the accumulated comments of Beans from Australia in the previous blurb. You get a lot of motivation to get better from an unexpectedly lopsided thrashing.

Ironically “Aftermath” was originally considered a breakthrough album for the Rolling Stones in 1966, but it sold poorly in the USA when first released. It was the first Rolling Stones album to be recorded entirely in the U.S., at the RCA Studios in California, and their first album released in true stereo. It is also one of the earliest rock albums to eclipse the 50-minute mark, and contains one of the earliest rock songs to pass the 10-minute mark (“Goin’ Home”).

But initially at U.S. record stores at the time, “Aftermath” was a loser. The Stones looked at the tape of declining sales in North America and collectively said “we gotta change some things up on the next one, but let’s see if we can make some immediate adjustments with a re-issue of the current one.”

Ultimately they released a revamped edition of the album in the U.S. which eliminated some “iffy” numbers and featured a couple of new singles which were hot in the U.K. at the time.

The revised American version featured different cover art and a shorter running order that eliminated “Out of Time“, “Take It or Leave It”, “What to Do”, and “Mother’s Little Helper“. All four tracks were later issued in the US on other compilations, and “Mother’s Little Helper” was also issued as a single in 1966, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard charts. In their place, the album substituted their current No. 1 hit “Paint It, Black“. The revamped Aftermath then reached No. 2 in the US, eventually going platinum.

This pop music analogy is kinda directed at the Philadelphia Eagles right now, coming off a very disappointing sales result vs. the New England Patriots in PS2.

In the “aftermath” of a Super Bowl run, you just can’t expect to trot out your run-of-the-mill repeat of the previous best-selling album. You gotta change some things up.

The good news is there is still time for Doug Pederson and staff to change things up before the losses count against your album sales.

As Dave Spadaro at PE.com pointed out (among others), what the initial album release of the regular squad at Foxboro showed us was a need to eliminate some songs and add some others:

“Halapoulivaati Vaitai took his lumps at left tackle. Vaitai gave up at least three of the team’s eight quarterback sacks and just had no consistency at the position.”— REWRITE SONG. RELEASE AT LATER DATE IN COMPILATION ALBUM.

“More penalties, and it’s driving head coach Doug Pederson crazy. The Eagles were penalized nine times for 97 lost yards including three penalties for lowering the helmet to initiate contact, one on safety Malcolm Jenkins for unnecessary roughness against a defenseless receiver, and one against defensive end Steven Means for roughing the passer. The new rules are an adjustment and the Eagles have no choice but to get in line.”—BAD TIMING, BAD LUCK, OLDER PLAYERS CAN’T RE-LEARN HOW TO PLAY THE GAME, NOT THEIR FAULT…WAIT FOR RECORDING COMPANY [NFL] TO COME TO THEIR COLLECTIVE SENSES AND REVISE RULES YET AGAIN. IT’s A BACKBEAT YOU CAN’T LOSE IT…

“Up-and-down night for cornerback Sidney Jones, who had five tackles and a pair of passes defensed on the good side. On the other side, he whiffed on a tackle attempt against New England wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson that allowed Patterson to score a touchdown. Jones played both the nickel cornerback position as well as the outside. Jones and rookie Avonte Maddox split much of the reps at nickel cornerback.”— YOU LEARN FROM A BAD TRACK, YOU CUT IT OUT OF THE REVISED RELEASE.

“The battle for the fourth running back, should the Eagles keep four, is becoming as interesting as we thought it would. Matt Jones had 19 yards on six rushing attempts and added another 32 yards on a team-most six receptions, but Jones also had three catchable passes thrown his way that he didn’t handle. Wendell Smallwood had just 1 yard on four rushing attempts. Donnel Pumphrey missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury and rookie Josh Adams did not play because of injury.”—MATT AND WENDELL SONGS ARE CUT FROM THE REVISED RELEASE OF THE ALBUM. HOPING THE OTHER GUYS WILL STEP UP WITH AT LEAST ONE CATCHY TUNE…

“Wide receiver Mike Wallace was targeted three times without a reception. He needs to be more productive in this offense.”— THEY WANT WALLACE TO BE A STAR, BUT THEY HAD NOBODY WRITING A SONG FOR HIM. WALLACE IS A PERFORMER, NOT A WRITER.

“The defense allowed 140 rushing yards as New England averaged 4.7 yards per carry. That is not going to cut it. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks had some flashes, but he also was in position to make a couple of drive-ending tackles and didn’t finish.”— HICKS IS STILL ADJUSTING TO THE TEMPO OF THE MUSIC—YOU CAN’T FINISH WHAT YOU DON’T START—GIVE HIM A COUPLE MORE STUDIO SESSIONS AND ENCOURAGE HIM TO INCREASE THE BEAT.

As for the current front man of the group, Nick (MICK) Foles, happy feet are NOT what the eventual re-release platinum album will be all about:

“When you’re following through on a deep ball and somebody grabs your arm when you’re throwing, it’s not the best feeling. But I feel optimistic about it and I’m excited to get into treatment tomorrow and just get this thing moving forward.”

That is the best summary of a revised release I can imagine.