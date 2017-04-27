What do we expect? Who’s gonna be there at #14 ? Will we even get a #14 pick after trade scenarios play out? What’s Howie and Joe Douglas gonna do??

I have learned to just relax and let the mensa football guys in charge do their thing. How they roll this draft is beyond my control.

I have had my ups and downs and all-arounds—and so have the Eagles personnel gurus on Draft day over the decades.

If you want to follow the crowd in this Draft, here’s how the consensus plays out:

1. Cleveland Browns

Reporter: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com

Pick: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Why: “The Browns need a surefire impact player, and Garrett has been described by some as a generational pass-rusher.”

Other Options: “The only other player I would consider there is Mitchell Trubisky, but only if the Browns believe he can be their franchise quarterback and don’t want to risk losing him.”

2. San Francisco 49ers

Reporter: John Middlekauff, Former Eagles Scout, Bay Area Radio Host

Pick: CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Why: “The 49ers desperately need defensive help. They cut Trumaine Brock after his arrest, and Lattimore has the highest upside out of any of the defensive backs in this draft.”

Other Options: “Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen because he has a high ceiling, but the 49ers cannot afford to miss on this pick.”

3. Chicago Bears

Reporter: Dan Durkin, The Athletic

Pick: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Why: “Quarterback supply and demand.”

Other options: “If I were the GM Solomon Thomas would be my pick, and I believe this would be the best-case scenario for Chicago because they would TRULY be torn which way to go.

“Thomas’ ability to overwhelm guards from a 2- and 3-technique spot will force double teams and create single teams for Leonard Floyd off the edge. This piece would enable defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme to flourish. I just feel fairly certain that they’re going to pick Watson on Thursday night.”

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Reporter: Mike Kaye, First Coast News

Pick: DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Why: “The Jaguars want to employ platoon rotations on the defensive line. Thomas is versatile and can be used all over the line as a rookie. Just 21, he is a terrific run defender with plenty of upside as a pass rusher. I think he could be a long-term strongside end for the Jaguars and a Jim Johnson-style ‘fastball’ on third down.”

Other Options: “I considered Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Allen here. Fournette fits the running back need, but he’s more of a power back and it looks like Jacksonville wants to run a zone-blocking scheme. Allen is essentially a more experienced Thomas with an injury history.”

5. Tennessee Titans

Reporter: Charles Davis, NFL Network, Titans Preseason Color Analyst

Pick: DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama

Why: “Getting better on defense is still a goal. Have to keep getting after Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and slow down Lamar Miller and the Houston run game.”

Other options: “Top-rated wide receiver is certainly a strong possibility.”

6. New York Jets

Reporter: Manish Mehta, New York Daily News

Pick: RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

Why: “The Jets have much greater needs at quarterback and defensive back, but Fournette is a once-in-generation talent that is simply too good to pass up. Two years ago, general manager Mike Maccagnan drafted Leonard Williams despite already having difference-makers on the defensive line. Fournette will be a game-changer from day one for one of the league’s worst offenses.”

Other Options: LSU safety Jamal Adams and Ohio State safety Malik Hooker.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Reporter: Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times

Pick: S Jamal Adams, LSU

Why: “A super-ideal board for the Chargers here with two high-profile offensive players off the board assuring they’ll get one of the top-five defenders in the draft. Adams is the pick here because he’s maybe the most polished secondary player in the draft.”

Other Options: “Malik Hooker would be in strong consideration because of how he’d look in the back of Gus Bradley’s defense, but Adams is too solid to pass up. The team could also look at defensive line help if Thomas or Allen happen to slip.”

8. Carolina Panthers

Reporter: Joe Person, Charlotte Observer

Pick: RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

Why: “Panthers want to get a playmaker to take some of the burden off Cam Newton.”

Other Options: “Their first choice is probably Leonard Fournette, but the do-it-all McCaffrey is an enticing option for them as well.”

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reporter: Katherine Terrell, ESPN

Pick: DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Why: “The Bengals need to upgrade their pass rush, and with Solomon Thomas off the board, Barnett seems like he could be a situational pass rusher in his first year with Cincinnati. They currently have Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap as their defensive ends. Pass rush is one of their biggest needs.”

Other Options: “They could also potentially add another wide receiver to the fold and Corey Davis could be a potential pick there.”

10. Buffalo Bills

Reporter: Sal Capaccio, Sideline Reporter for WGR550

Pick: S Malik Hooker, Ohio State

Why: “New head coach Sean McDermott wants to win right away and selecting a quarterback high is not going to win right now because he won’t play. McDermott REALLY values ball skills in his defense. They’d prefer to trade down, but if Hooker is there I think they’d be ecstatic.”

Other Options: “The Mitchell Trubisky interest is not smoke. They want to make sure to do their due diligence on all of these quarterbacks just in case they may fall in love with one throughout the process.”

11. New Orleans Saints

Reporter: Eric Galko, Optimum Scouting

Pick: DE Charles Harris, Missouri

Why: “The Saints need to add a cornerback and a pass rusher early in this draft. Pass rusher is more pressing and Harris can complement Cam Jordan well opposite him. Corner is very deep in this draft, and the Saints could target Adoree Jackson or other corners late in Round 1.”

Other Options: LB Reuben Foster, QB Mitchell Trubisky

12. Cleveland Browns

Reporter: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com

Pick: QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina

Why: “The Browns have started 26 quarterbacks since 1999 and need to stop the madness. They’re still taking heat for passing on Carson Wentz last year. This is the pick they received from the Eagles in that trade, and they can redeem themselves by landing their quarterback of the future.”

Other Options: “Others they might consider here would be Alabama tight end O.J. Howard or Clemson receiver Mike Williams, but I don’t see either of those happening if Trubisky is available.”

13. Arizona Cardinals

Reporter: Tony Pauline, DraftAnalyst.com

Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Why: “I’ve learned Mahomes is soaring up draft boards and is part of the conversation for Arizona in the first round.”

Other Options: WR Mike Williams

Then it’s our turn at #14 if the selection order remains true—which it won’t.

In the real-time end, who cares? You and I will know within a few hours how the 1st Round truly shakes out. There will be trades which nullify half of the expert predictions up there.

For those of you keeping score on our 11th Annual MACH 10 Eagles Draft Challenge, here are the competing championship ballots which surfaced among our loyal fan posters in regulation time:

Benjamin Gold · Orlando, Florida

Welp here it goes ..Souffy’s macher:

RB McCaffrey

RB Kareem Hunt

WR Chris Godwin

WR Josh Reynolds

CB M Humphrey

CB M Lattimore

CB Tre’ White

DL Larry Ogunjobi

DE Charles Harris

DE Jordan Willis

Submitted April 11, 2017……. 12 noon

Tom Jackson



Mike Williams

Marlon Humphrey

Quincy Wilson

Tre’Davious White

Chidobe Awuzie

Kareem Hunt

Dawuane Smoot

Charles Davis

Jordan Morgan

Dam’ontae Kazee

Submitted April 12, 2017 ……. 4 pm

Chris Ruggiero · Indiana University (Bloomington)

2017 macharana entry… it begins!

And the trumped up story on Mixon is gonna let him fall to the turd… WINNING!!!

1. Dalvin Cook- FSU

2. Christian McCaffery- Stanford

3. Joe Mixon- OK

4. John Ross- Washington

5. Chris Godwin- PSU

6. Shelton Gibson- WVU

7. Shaquil Griffon- CFU

8. Fabian Moreau- UCLA

9. Marlon Humphrey- Bama

10. Gareon Conley- OSU

Submitted April 20, 12:05 A.M.

Stephen Tine · Purchasing Manager at Picut Mfg.

Mach 10-

Rueben Foster LB Alabama

Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

Zay Jones WR East Carolina

Fabian Moreau CB UCLA

Kareem Hunt RB Toledo

Tanoh Kpassagnon Edge Villanova

Rasul Douglas CB WVU

Jalen Myrick CB Minnesota

Donnel Pumphrey RB SD State

Josh Malone WR Tennessee

Submitted April 20, 8:45 A.M.

Thomas Frank (SPIFFO)

Mock 12-2 entry…

1- Jabrill Peppers

2- Cam Robinson

3- Ryan Ramczyk

4- Taco Charlton

5- Tre’Davious White

6- Tarrell Basham

7- Teez Tabor

8- Kareem Hunt

9- Cooper Kupp

10- JuJu Smith-Schuster

Submitted April 20, 9:00 A.M.

Brozer Eagle ·

1- Joe Mixon

2- Charles Harris

3-Gareon Conley

4- TreDavious White

5- Kevin King

6-John Ross

7-Jordan Willis

8-Derek Barnett

9-Marlon Humphrey

10-Shaquil Griffin

Submitted April 20, 9:38 A.M.

Bri Ruggiero · (aka PPW):

According to what I’m seeing here, this should be a valid MACH;

1. Dalvin Cook- FSU

2. Christian McCaffery- Stanford

3. Joe Mixon- OK

4. John Ross- Washington

5. Zane Gonzalez- ASU

6. Shelton Gibson- WVU

7. Shaquil Griffon- CFU

8. Fabian Moreau- UCLA

9. Marlon Humphrey- Bama

10. Gareon Conley- OSU

Submitted April 20, 12:12 P.M.

Tee Bone ·CHAMPIONSHIP !!!!!!!!!!

Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma

Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

TJ WATT OLB Wisconson

Demarcus Walker DE Florida ST

Shaquil Griffin CB CFU

Eddie Jackson S Alabama

Jehu Chesson WR Michigan

Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

Kevin King CB Washington

JORDAN MORGAN OG KUTZTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY

Submitted April 20, 12:36 P.M.

Palm Feathers ·E A G L E S – Eagles !!

1. Reuben Foster – Alabama – BPA

2. Jourdan Lewis – Michigan – gotta go with the Draftek here

3. Joe Mixon – Oklahoma – thick ankles at a discount $.. we’ll trade ‘someone’ to get here.

4. Davon Godchaux – LSU

5. Chad Wheeler – USC

6. Taco Carlton – Love the name

7. Corn Elder – Miami – Tacos and Corn

8. Erza Robinson – Tennessee , gotta go with a young man from Sarasota. He made a good mark in H.S. F-Ball at Booker

9. Patrick Gamble – Georgia Tech

10. Speedy Noil – Texas A&M – we need some speedy – how can you not like that name?

Submitted April 22, 6:44 P.M.

Leone A Pizzini II · Flavorist at OG Pimp Juice

here goes… Mach 10 entry

Joe Mixon

Tre White

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Tarell Basham

Kareem Hunt

Cam Sutton

Jalen Myrick

Erik Magnusson

Harvey Langi

Marquez White

Submitted April 20, 2:19 P.M.

Sterling Hoover · (ABE LINC): Recliner and TV remote ester at Retired —Know y’all been waiting for dis wit great anticipation:

Awuzie CB, Colorado

Anderson DE Alabama

Godwin WR PSU

Kpassagon DE Villarnover

McGuire RB Lousiana-Lafayette

White CB LSU

Reddick LB Temple

Clement RB Wisconsin

Westbrook WR Oklahoma

Jones DT N, Carolina

Submitted by Abe Linc on 4/23/2017, 9:00 P.M.

Dr.Funt:

Conley

Ross

Rivers

Mixon

Foster

Cook

Lawson

Carlos Henderson

King

Sharp..

(Dr Funt’s picks..100%)

Submitted on 4/24/2017 at 10:20 P.M.

Joe Hopper ·:

MACHSKIDDLEY !

Ramzyck OT

M. Williams WR

D. Barnett DE

I. Ford WR

Jourdan Lewis CB

Kyle Fuller C

Connor Harris ILB

Blair Brown ILB

Rayshawn Jenkins FS

Tre’Davious White CB

( Boner said just pencil it in as his entry if zero are correct )

Submitted on 4/26/17 at 12:30 A.M. Philip Nunn Oxford Polytechnic (KENT PHIL):

Welp it’s time for KP 67’s Mach 10 2017 Edition:

Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford

Charles Harris DE Missouri

Chidobe Awazie CB Colorado

Kareem Hunt RB Toledo

Akhello Witherspoon CB Colorado

Brad Seaton OT Villanova

Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee

Quincy Wilson CB Florida

Kendell Beckwith ILB LSU

John Ross WR Washington

Submitted 4/26/2017 at 3:30 P.M.

Ranga Timing · (Benoni Watt from Australia):

Obi Melifonwu

Derek Barnett

Charles Harris

C. Tankersly

Tre’ White

Shaq Griffin (ATVs boi)

A.Witherspoon

Matt Dayes

Ryan Glasgow

Reuben Foster

Submitted 4/26/2017 at 7:28 P.M.

Ted Nugent (The Great JB99):

(slurpy….1 WEEK BEFORE THE DRAFT!!!!

Its not that hard. )

TGJB99 Mach:

Tarik Cohen

Ashton Lampkin

Taiwan Taylor

Zach Banner

Artavis Scott

Shaq Griffin

Ahkello Witherspoon

Kpassagnon

Marlon Mack

Larry Ogunjobi

Submitted 4/26/2017, 8:31 P.M.

Jeffrey Dotterer · The Dutchmaster’s Mach:

1) Marlon Humphrey CB

2) Quincey Wilson CB

3) Cordrea Tankersly CB

4) Jalen Tabor CB

5) Fabian Moreau CB

6) Marlon Mack RB

7) Keonta Davis DE

8) Chunky Clements DT

9) My and Boner’s Boi Jordan Morgan OG…..from our hometown Kutztown Golden Bears…

and what Dutch macher would be complete without………………….

10) Corey Davis WR………..don’t believe anybody else picked him…….tsk, tsk

Submitted 4/26/2017, 9:45 P.M.

BRIZER—-Shut up!…Here’s the winna’:

1. Alvin the Chipmunk Kamaroon

2.Forster

3.Mc Caffeine

4.Corey David

5.Juice

6.Jermaine Elewanna

7.Kev king

8.des King

9.Barnett

10.Dr. Moreau

FU,..Plarmy!…How you liking dem apples?…..Carry on.

Submitted 4/26/2017, 10:05 P.M.