They made it tighter than it had to be at the end, but the Eagles finally won a close one. Individual contributions abounded, they got a really beneficial non-call on a hand-fighting hold by Nolan Carroll guarding Sterling Shephard on a key play late in the game, head coach Doug Pederson won two crucial challenge calls, Nelson Agholor actually held on to a TD pass, and the defense overcame being on the field for far too many plays—all in all, the stars aligned for a gutsy Eagles win which predictably came down to the next-to-last play of the game.

The Birds have been in seven games like this in 2016—this is the first one in which they walked off with the W.

If you thought the Eagles players were going to “nonchalant” their way through this one, you would be greatly mistaken. As Tim McManus recorded in his pre-game notes for ESPN, “The intensity was there. That was evident before the game even started, as defensive tackle Bennie Logan jawed with Giants offensive lineman Bobby Hartby in the visitors tunnel during warm-ups. That chippiness carried into the game, and after every big play, the home sideline buzzed.”

The return of right tackle Lane Johnson seemed to energize the entire team. It certainly provided a boost for the offense which was evident on the Eagles’ very first drive.

Jim Schwartz’ defense somewhat confused Eli Manning all night with subtle variations off a Cover 2 look. Schwartz kept his guys in a consistent base look until just after Eli snapped the ball. Then different guys took turns moving around in coverage, with the unifying theme of blanketing Odell Beckham Jr. and sometimes doubling him with bracket coverage. The Eagles got just enough pass rush with a superb night from DE Brandon Graham and the tackles to keep Eli off balance on his delivery and late on his progressions. The Giants got very little situational help from their running game once they were down 14-0. Eli ended up having to chuck the ball 63 times during the course of the game.

The only flaw in the Eagles game plan was their inability to put the Giants away after a fast start. A huge stop by the Giants defense on a 4th-and-goal at the 1 midway in the 3rd quarter got them back in the game late. Should Doug have kicked a FG there to make it an 11-point differential? Maybe—but hindsight seems less judgemental when you end up winning the game.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, then returned from being examined for a concussion in the fourth quarter to guide a drive ending in Caleb Sturgis‘ 41-yard field goal. After New York’s Robbie Gould made his fourth field goal, Philadelphia (6-9) held on downs with just under two minutes remaining.

The Giants got the ball back with 1:31 left and Terrence Brooks intercepted to clinch it with 5 seconds to go.

Malcolm Jenkins had the second two-interception game of his eight-year career, returning one for a touchdown.

“We expect as an offense to score touchdowns,” said Manning, who was inconsistent with his throws all night. On Jenkins’ second interception, the throw was woefully short. “We got in scoring position a bunch and got too many field goals. We got off to a bad start and spotted them 14 points.”

Lane Johnson wiped out the left side of New York’s defensive line in the first quarter with his blocking helping to spring Darren Sproles for a 25-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

It was 14-0 1:28 later when Manning’s short pass to Will Tye was way too lazy. Jenkins cut in front of the tight end, then romped down the right side for a 34-yard score.

Manning then hit Odell Beckham Jr. on a 30-yard play that highlighted an 80-yard drive to produce Gould’s 35-yard field goal. But Manning also made two inaccurate throws in that series.

It was that way all night, though Beckham made 11 catches for 150 yards and tied his career high of 96 receptions in a season.

Gould’s next 35-yard field goal brought the Giants closer. Then Wentz found the seldom-reliable Agholor wide open for a 40-yard touchdown and a 21-6 edge.

Manning finally found his touch on the last drive of the half, with a gorgeous 29-yard connection to Victor Cruz keying an 84-yard mark. Shepard slipped past Jenkins’ bump at the line to score from 13 yards for a 21-13 deficit.

It was all field goals in the second half — and a bunch more of hurried and inaccurate throws by Manning. Credit must go to the defensive front rotations of the Eagles for getting whatever pressure they could at the end. Beau Allen and Vinny Curry really stepped up huge to relieve the obviously gassed Fletcher Cox and Bennie Logan at the end, as Eli was going no-huddle in desperation mode for most of the final 4 minutes of the game.

INJURIES:

Giants: DT Damon Harrison left before a fourth-and-inches play at the goal line with a right knee injury. The Giants stopped Philadelphia’s run anyway, and Harrison returned later.

Eagles: Aside from Wentz’ short absence for concussion protocol, guard Allen Barbre hurt his right hamstring in the first half and didn’t return. Safety Jaylen Watkins left in the third quarter with a concussion. RB Ryan Mathews left in the fourth quarter with a stinger.

Final:

1 2 3 4 T NYG 3 10 3 3 19 PHI 14 7 0 3 24 Matchup 1st Downs 24 15 Passing 1st downs 17 7 Rushing 1st downs 7 6 1st downs from penalties 0 2 3rd down efficiency 10-22 4-12 4th down efficiency 1-2 0-1 Total Plays 88 55 Total Yards 470 286

Total Drives 12 12 Yards per Play 5.3 5.2 Passing 356 168 Comp-Att 38-63 14-25 Yards per pass 5.7 6.7 Interceptions thrown 3 1 Sacks-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0

Rushing 114 118 Rushing Attempts 25 30 Yards per rush 4.6 3.9 Red Zone (Made-Att) 1-5 0-1 Penalties 5-50 1-5 Turnovers 3 1 Fumbles lost 0 0 Interceptions thrown 3 1 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 1 Possession 34:04 25:56

C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS QBR RTG Carson Wentz 13/24 152 6.3 1 1 0-0 77.3 70.1 Chase Daniel 1/1 16 16.0 0 0 0-0 99.5 118.8 TEAM 14/25 168 6.7 1 1 0-0 — 73.4

CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Ryan Mathews 18 46 2.6 0 17 Darren Sproles 7 40 5.7 1 25 Carson Wentz 4 27 6.8 0 11 Nelson Agholor 1 5 5.0 0 5 TEAM 30 118 3.9 1 25

INT YDS TD Malcolm Jenkins 2 34 1 Terrence Brooks 1 6 0 TEAM 3 40 1

C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS QBR RTG Eli Manning 38/63 356 5.7 1 3 0-0 49.8 61.3 TEAM 38/63 356 5.7 1 3 0-0 — 61.4

